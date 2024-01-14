Castleford Tigers suffer serious injury in pre-season clash with Keighley Cougars

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have suffered a serious injury in their pre-season clash with Keighley Cougars.

In just the 13th minute of Castleford’s first action of pre-season ahead of the 2024 Super League season, last season’s vice-captain Alex Mellor was taken off after a lengthy stoppage in play.

Mellor looks to have sustained a knee injury, with new recruit Luis Johnson – who played three games on loan for the Tigers – coming on in his place.

Castleford had taken a 10-0 lead early on courtesy of tries from Josh Simm and Charbel Tasipale but the injury to Mellor is certainly not want new head coach Craig Lingard will have wanted in his first run out as Tigers head coach.

There were a number of Castleford players making their debuts with almost a whole new backline of Luke Hooley, Josh Simm, Josh Hodson, Jack Broadbent, Innes Senior, Jacob Miller and Rowan Milnes.

Nixon Putt also made his debut for the Tigers in the pack.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.