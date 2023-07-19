Castleford Tigers target named in Cronulla Sharks squad for NRL clash

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are on the hunt for new blood – that much is true.

With the West Yorkshire club currently second bottom on the Super League ladder, head coach Andy Last has been looking for new signings with centre Kayal Iro being mentioned.

The Cronulla Sharks rookie is currently plying his trade for the Sharks’ feeder team, Newtown Jets, where he has impressed with his elusive running and defensive capabilities.

That deal is supposedly close, but it won’t be this week as Iro has been named in the Cronulla squad to take on Manly Sea Eagles this Sunday morning.

Although he has been given the number 18 shirt – meaning first reserve – it is not unusual for those given such numbers to play in the first-team.

The Sharks team: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Connor Tracey 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Oregon Kaufusi 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Toby Rudolf 11. Briton Nikora 12. Jesse Colquhoun 13. Dale Finucane 14. Cameron McInnes 15. Siosifa Talakai 16. Jack Williams 17. Thomas Hazelton 18. Kayal Iro 19. Mawene Hiroti 20. Royce Hunt 21. Daniel Atkinson 22. Tuku Hau Tapuha