Huddersfield Giants scheduled to play St Helens on Challenge Cup Final weekend…with St Helens still in the competition

WHEN Huddersfield Giants’ fixture against St Helens was postponed earlier in the 2023 Super League season, there were question marks over when the fixture would be played.

With a lot of uhhming and ahhing taking place, it has now been revealed by Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson that the game will be scheduled for the Challenge Cup Final weekend.

The Final will take place on Saturday 12 August with Watson stating: “I’ve been told it will be the Challenge Cup Final weekend but I don’t know how we can play them if they are in the final.”

It’s an interesting point because, as things stand, Saints are still very much alive in the Challenge Cup competition, with a semi-final fixture against the Leigh Leopards set to take place next weekend at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington.

Of course, if the Leopards end up winning then this isn’t a conversation that needs to be had, but if Paul Wellens’ men do make it to Wembley then that fixture will need to be rearranged once more.