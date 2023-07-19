St Helens-Catalans Dragons Super League clash records staggering number of viewers

ST HELENS’ Super League clash against Catalans Dragons last week recorded a staggering number of viewers.

The match was broadcast in the UK on Sky Sports and in France on Equipe Live 1, with an average viewership on Sky Sports of 253,330 viewers which peaked at 327,400 viewers.

That number is the third highest average viewership on Sky Sports for a Super League fixture in the 2023 Super League season so far.

And, Catalans’ coverage doesn’t stop there with four games set to be scheduled on Sky Sports as well as Equipe Live 1, with two at the Stade Gilbert Brutus and two away from home:

Friday August 4 – Warrington Wolves vs Catalans Dragons

Saturday August 19 – Leigh Leopards vs Catalans Dragons

Saturday August 26 – Catalans Dragons vs Wigan Warriors

Saturday September 16 – Catalans Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos