Former Warrington Wolves chairman Lord Doug Hoyle dies aged 98

FORMER Warrington chairman Lord Doug Hoyle has died aged 98.

The father of current Rugby Football League president, Speaker of the House of Commons and Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Doug Hoyle was chair of the Parliamentary Labour Party from 1992 to 1997 and a lord-in-waiting from 1997 to 1999.

A member of the Labour Party, he was MP for Nelson and Colne from 1974 to 1979 and Warrington North from 1981 to 1997.

He was chairman of the Wolves from 1999 to 2010 and after, club president.

Announcing that his father died on Saturday (April 6), Sir Lindsay said: “It is with great sorrow that I have to announce that my beloved father, Lord Doug Hoyle, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. The whole family are devastated.

“There are few people who get to my age with their father still around – but I have been one of the lucky ones.

“His death has left me bereft – I have lost my dad; my inspiration and the country has lost a truly dedicated parliamentarian.

“Doug loved his sport and as a massive Rugby League fan, became chairman of Warrington Wolves in 1999, a position he held with great passion and honour.”

The Wolves tweeted: “Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.”

The RFL tweeted: “We send condolences to our president for the loss of his father, Lord Doug Hoyle.

“Like his son, Lord Hoyle was a great and valued supporter of the sport, and especially of the Warrington club. RIP.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.