Castleford Tigers to appeal Sylvester Namo five-match ban as Craig Lingard comments on situation

CASTLEFORD TIGERS will appeal the five-match ban handed to Sylvester Namo at an Operational Rules Tribunal last night.

Namo was handed a five-match ban after having his Grade F Dangerous Contact charge downgraded to Grade E, but there has been much controversy surrounding the suspension.

The tackle saw Isa suffer a fractured and dislocated ankle and that was taken into consideration by the Operational Rules Tribunal that met last night.

Now, Castleford head coach Craig Lingard has revealed that the club will be appealing the decision.

Lingard said: “We are not going to say much more but we will appeal that today. I won’t comment on it too much out of respect to Willie Isa and his injury and the appeal process.”

