Matt Peet responds to Sylvester Namo’s five-match ban for Willie Isa tackle and long-term injury

MATT PEET “can understand” why Castleford Tigers forward Sylvester Namo has been given a five-match ban for the tackle which saw Wigan Warriors forward Willie Isa break and dislocate his ankle.

The Warriors ran out 60-6 winners against the Tigers in the Challenge Cup last weekend, but Isa’s injury shrouded a cloud over proceedings.

Namo was subsequently slapped with a Grade F Dangerous Contact charge before being banned for five games at an Operational Rules Tribunal on Tuesday night.

For Peet, he believes that the length of suspension is down to the injury suffered by Isa.

“I think it probably is down to the injury. I don’t think the player has set out to intentionally cause that injury to Willie,” Peet said.

“There is a clumsiness about it and I think if Willie isn’t injured then I don’t think the ban would have been as severe.

“I can understand why the ban has been received and I think everyone wishes it hadn’t have happened, both us and Castleford.”

Peet also hailed Isa’s attitude – not just on the field but in life in general.

“Willie hasn’t been in but we have been in touch over the phone. There is no real detail to give yet but we know it’s going to be a long-term injury.

“He has an excellent mindset and approach to life in and out of sport. He is mentally very strong. We are waiting until we’ve got all the information to then look at the best point of attack.

“He will respond in the right way and will be an asset to this team and club regardless.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.