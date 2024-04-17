Hull KR set to approach possibility of stadium extension as Super League club continues to sell out fixtures

HULL KR chief executive Paul Lakin has spoken about the potential development at Craven Park that would see an extension to the infamous East Stand.

As things stand, Rovers currently have 8,000 members – a record for the club – with the East Stand sold out in terms of memberships.

The past six home fixtures – both at the end of the 2023 season and at the start of 2024 – have all been sell-outs and part of that is down to the entertainment on offer at the new ‘Craven Streat’ as well as the product on the field.

Lakin, who spoke to the BBC at half-time during Rovers’ Challenge Cup fixture against the Leigh Leopards, said: “I think we understand that we’re in the entertainment industry and we need to provide value for money.

“We need to provide something that, apart from the product on the pitch, is something that people want to enjoy and Craven Streat has clearly been a huge success for us.

“It’s so popular, people just come to meet up here hours before the game, it’s open a couple of hours before the game, a couple of hours afterwards, it’s become a real social event before and after the game.”

Lakin revealed that a potential extension of the East Stand could help grow attendances even further at Craven Park: “It comes down to the product and the product is the team on the pitch.

“We’ve got a strong team going well. So we’ve got 8,000 members and the last six league games have been a sell-out, going from last season into this season.

“We’re going very well. We’re certainly looking to develop – whether we’ll develop this end (Craven Streat) first, it may be an extension to the East Stand, but we need new capacity.

“As I say, every league game is a sell-out, which is a great problem to have. Hopefully it’s one we’ll resolve for next season.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.