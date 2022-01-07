Castleford Tigers Women appoint new head coach

Castleford Tigers have announced the appointment of Matty Faulkner as the new head coach of their women’s team.

Faulker has left Hull FC to take on a dual role, having also been named as education and pathway manager at the Tigers.

He has been the analyst for England Women since 2018, while having a range of community, youth and player performance roles at Hull KR, the City of Hull Academy and then Hull FC.

Faulker takes charge of Castleford Women after a turbulent year which saw head coach Lindsay Anfield and a host of players depart before the start of the season.

Marie Colloy and Kirsty Moroney took charge for the campaign, in which the Tigers reached the Super League play-off semi-finals, before stepping down.

Faulker’s other role at the club will see him work across their youth development and college programme, with a focus on pathways to their first-team squads.

“I’m excited to be joining Castleford Tigers,” said Faulkner. “I’ll be doing recruitment for our college programme as education & pathway Manager, and as head coach of the Women we’re going to build a girls programme so we have a pathway for girls to come through and be Tigers players.

“It’s time for me to move onto something different and try my hand at something new in a new area, give myself another challenge.

“That is the reason I’m joining Cas, I want to make a difference to what we do, support the coaching team and lead the Women’s team as best I can.”