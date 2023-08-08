Castleford’s overseas forward to remain with Super League club

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have been in a transition in recent weeks and months.

The departure of the likes of Adam Milner, Daniel Smith, Jake Mamo, Mahe Fonua and Bureta Faraimo have seen the Tigers bring in Will Tate, Alex Foster, Billy Tsikrikas, Charbel Tasipale and Liam Horne – as well as new signing Blake Austin who was announced last week.

It’s a different looking Castleford squad to the one that began the 2023 Super League season under Lee Radford, but director of rugby Danny Wilson revealed – before the August transfer deadline last week – that Albert Vete would be staying at The Jungle for next season despite a loan move until the end of the season.

Vete, who has played only a bit part role for the Tigers since making the move from Hull KR ahead of this season, will be with Doncaster until the end of the year which allowed Castleford to bring in Austin from the Leeds Rhinos.

But the former Rovers prop will be at The Jungle in 2024, Wilson explained.

“It was really important for Albie to get that game time because he’ll be someone who is with us in the future so that will help his development,” Wilson told the Castleford website.

As things stand going into the 2024 season, the Tigers have Vete, Horne, Tasipale, Jacob Miller, Kenny Edwards, Nixon Putt, Sylvester Namo all contracted to the club.

