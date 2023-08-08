The Garry Schofield Column: Let’s recapture Ashes spirit in welcome international calendar

ABOUT time!

I have to say that when I read the preview of the three-day International Rugby League meeting in Singapore in last week’s League Express, three words came to mind – jolly boys’ outing.

But fair play to them, because at last they have finalised what so many of us have been wanting for so long – a proper international calendar.

We’ve got a bit more clarity about the next World Cup, which after the fiasco of France pulling out of staging it in 2025, will take place where it should have been all along – the Southern Hemisphere – in 2026.

That gives a bit of leeway about finalising the hosts and getting what is a huge event organised.

It also gets it back to a four-yearly cycle, which is sensible and allows for longer-term planning.

The other great news is the return of more regular tours, and in particular the Ashes, albeit under the banner of England rather than Great Britain, with series set up in 2025 Down Under and 2028 over here, finally ending a long wait that goes all the way back to 2003.

I’m really pleased the Aussies have agreed to this, and the international calendar overall, because without their involvement, it would all be a pretty hollow.

You only have to look at the recent cricket series between England and Australia to sense the rivalry and the interest it creates, and if we can capture some of that spirit, we’ve got a lot to look forward to.

Obviously, the target has to be to win an Ashes series for the first time since 1970, but before that, we have the intriguing prospect of this year’s three-match series against Tonga, which I’m really looking forward to.

These kind of internationals will be the pinnacle of our game over forthcoming years, and provide plenty of incentive for players to perform, and improve, at club level.

That in turn will improve the overall product and hopefully attract more eyeballs, so however you look at it, it’s a win-win.

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.