Hull KR boss Willie Peters backs tinkering of rugby league laws following John Asiata tackle fallout

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has supported action surrounding rugby league laws in the northern hemisphere following the fallout from John Asiata’s tackle furore.

The Leigh Leopards man has been hitting the headlines in recent weeks due to his tackle technique, something which St Helens head coach Paul Wellens called out in a scathing statement against the governing body.

With Saints duo Agnatius Paasi and Alex Walmsley ruled out for the rest of the season from Asiata’s tackles, it has been a debate that continues to rage on.

For Peters, though he admitted that Asiata would not have injured the players intentionally, he did call for action from the RFL in order to safeguard players.

“It’s a hard one because there is no law at he moment with the tackle that he did. I’m sure towards the back end of the year the RFL will work on that,” Peters said.

“I looked at Paul Wellens’ comments and as a coach I would not be happy as well having lost two key players.

“I don’t think John Asiata has done it intentionally, there’s no doubt he would have done that but that is something that the RFL needs to have a look at at the back end of the year and now so we don’t get too many injuries.”

Rovers themselves go up against Leigh in less than a week’s time in the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley.

