Catalans cancelled again following more Covid tests

Catalans face missing the Super League play-offs after their game with Warrington was cancelled.

The Dragons, whose game with Hull FC was called off earlier this week after positive Covid tests, have reported another two cases in their camp.

As a result, they have been moved into tier two of the Multiple Cases Group and have been put on a short shutdown, resulting in the cancellation.

It is the Dragons’ fifth postponed games and means their three remaining scheduled games must take place or they will fall short of the 15-game minimum needed to be eligible for the play-offs.

The season has been shortened to a 20-game schedule due to the pandemic and Toronto’s withdrawal.

Steve McNamara’s side are currently in fourth place with a win percentage of 66.67%,