Catalans could relocate for Super League season

Catalans Dragons could relocate to the UK for the Super League season, the competition’s Chief Commercial Officer Rhodri Jones has confirmed.

The French government recently advised against their elite sporting organisations from travelling to the UK due to the rising cases of Covid-19.

That decision saw rugby union’s European Cup suspended and raised concerns within the 13-code game given the involvement of Catalans and Toulouse Olympique.

The season is over two months away, giving both the clubs and authorities time to assess and plan, with Jones confirming talks with Les Dracs were already underway.

“We had a good conversation with them on the first Monday of January,” Hones said.

“We said these were all the things to think about and we’ve had open dialogue ever since. They’re in a place where they’re looking to see which model they’re going to run with at the start of the season.

“We’re not expecting a decision right now, but the first one model is as they did in 2020 and fly in and fly out, which I have to say in all fairness was an extraordinary commitment last year. They’re fully signed up if they have to do the same again.

“The other model is basing themselves in the UK. We’ve had open dialogue with them as you’d expect and when the time comes we will see how they plan to do it.”