Catalans Dragons ace Mitchell Pearce to make shock future decision

CATALANS DRAGONS ace Mitchell Pearce is set to make a shock decision over his future.

Linked with a move back home to the Sydney Roosters, the Daily Telegraph has reported that Pearce is set to hang up his boots at the end of the 2023 season.

Still able to perform at the highest level, the decision will come as a shock to the rugby league fraternity with Pearce widely expected to return to the club where he made his name.

What it means for Catalans remains to be seen with the French club also set to potentially lose Tyrone May who has been linked with a move to the Canterbury Bulldogs.

However, the Dragons’ head coach Steve McNamara hasn’t wasted any time in bolstering his halfback ranks for 2024 and beyond with Theo Fages signing on a two-year deal from the Huddersfield Giants.

