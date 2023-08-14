The Challenge Cup Final Lance Todd Trophy vote breakdown: seven Leigh Leopards and Hull KR stars earned votes

THE 2023 Challenge Cup Final was one of the greatest in recent history.

With Hull KR forcing Golden Point following a last minute try from Matt Parcell, all viewers and fans were sat on the edge of their seats.

As it was, Lachlan Lam delivered the winning one-pointer to earn Leigh their first Wembley success for 52 years.

Lam was also awarded the Lance Todd Trophy for his superb display in steering the Leopards towards victory.

Lam is the second Leigh player to win the award, and there were strong echoes of the club’s only previous Wembley success in 1971 as like Alex Murphy, who won the Lance Todd Trophy on that occasion, he was wearing the number seven jersey – while drop goals were another common theme.

In doing so, Lam became the first Papua New Guinea international to win Rugby League’s oldest individual award, which was introduced in 1946 and is voted for by members of the media – including the Rugby League Writers and Broadcasters Association.

But, the Leigh halfback wasn’t the only one who received a vote from the media.

Lam earned 20 of the 29 votes cast, with his half-back partner Ben Reynolds receiving three, Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis two, and John Asiata, Rhys Kennedy, Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Gareth O’Brien each receiving one vote.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.