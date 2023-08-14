Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson slams red card decision in St Helens loss and calls for Morgan Knowles review

IT’S fair to say that Huddersfield Giants head coach Ian Watson is furious with the red card handed to forward Joe Greenwood in the 32-18 loss to St Helens yesterday.

Greenwood was sent off on the half-hour after a big clash with Saints’ George Delaney but Watson feels that his side have been hard done by.

“The Joe Greenwood one, we played St Helens and had a man sent off at Magic weekend when we had a shoulder from Walmsley directly in the head of Greenwood in that game,” Watson said after the game.

“We’ve had one today who’s gone straight through and shoulders directly in the face of Joe Greenwood. Joe Greenwood’s then pushed out and I think he has caught him with the elbow from the video. He’s kind of pushed out, but it’s not a malicious one.

“So he’s been sent off on the back of that after when we should have really had a penalty and then you look in that situation I’ve just seen it back on video there, for me I’d like the match review to have a little look at what Morgan Knowles is doing with his head after going down to the floor as well.

“For me you’ve got Joe Greenwood who has been directly hit in the face. We had Joe Greenwood directly hit in the face at Magic Weekend never got any penalties and was concussed.

“This game here he’s been sent off because he’s lashed out and then you talk about players feeling protected, well that’s not protecting players when they’re getting whacked straight in the face and they’re the ones who are getting kind of concussed on the back of it.”

