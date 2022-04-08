Catalans Dragons and St Helens to pick from strength as squads named for Saturday’s Challenge Cup ties

Catalans Dragons will choose their team to take on St Helens in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup from a position of strength as they welcome back a host of players.

Arthur Mourgue could play for the first time this season after recovering from an ankle injury but the fullback is not the only welcome returnee to their 21-man squad.

Mitchell Pearce is also back in the mix after serving a two-match ban, as well as Jordan Dezaria who has been sidelined for the past three with his own suspension.

Michael McIlorum and Benjamin Jullien return from injuries to complete the five changes made to their squad.

However, Samisoni Langi and Alrix Da Costa are among those to make way after picking injuries, along with Corentin Le Cam, Mathieu Cozza and César Rougé, while Catalans remain without Dean Whare (pec) and Julian Bousquet (arm).

St Helens could have some significant returning players as well, with Will Hopoate and Matty Lees back in the squad after hamstring and ankle injuries respectively.

James Bell also comes into contention after a shoulder problem and could make his competitive Saints debut, while Alex Walmsley is in line to play following a hamstring injury.

Josh Simm, Kyle Amor and Jake Wingfield (concussion) drop out of the squad for the trip to France while Regan Grace and Sione Mata’utia (both hamstring) remain out.

Huddersfield Giants make only one change to their squad for the visit of Hull FC in Saturday’s other quarter-final.

Olly Russell misses out due to concussion and his place is taken by Louis Senior, while Jermaine McGillvary is included despite a hamstring concern.

The only absences for the Giants are the injured Jake Wardle (ankle) and suspended Will Pryce.

There is also just a single change to the Hull squad, with Josh Reynolds returning from a month-long lay-off with an ankle injury to come into contention.

The halfback replaces Connor Wynne while Carlos Tuimavave and Kane Evans should be available to play after missing out with calf niggles last week.

Hull remain without Joe Cator (Achilles), Cameron Scott (ankle), Jamie Shaul (calf) and Scott Taylor (foot).

Catalans Dragons v St Helens – Stade Gilbert Brutus, Saturday 2.30pm

Catalans: 1 Arthur Mourgue, 2 Tom Davies, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 Mitchell Pearce, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 8 Gil Dudson, 9 Michael McIlorum, 11 Matt Whitley, 12 Mike McMeeken, 13 Benjamin Garcia, 15 Benjamin Jullien, 16 Paul Séguier, 17 Mickael Goudemand, 18 Matthieu Laguerre, 19 Arthur Romano, 20 Tyrone May, 22 Dylan Napa, 23 Jordan Dezaria, 27 Joe Chan, 28 Sam Kasiano, 29 Sam Tomkins.

St Helens: 1 Jack Welsby, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Will Hopoate, 4 Mark Percival, 6 Jonny Lomax, 7 Lewis Dodd, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 10 Matty Lees, 12 Joe Batchelor, 13 Morgan Knowles, 14 Joey Lussick, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16 Curtis Sironen, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 20 James Bell, 22 Ben Davies, 23 Konrad Hurrell, 24 Dan Norman, 26 Sam Royle, 27 Jonathan Bennison.

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC – John Smith’s Stadium, Saturday 5pm

Huddersfield: 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Ashton Golding, 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Theo Fages, 8 Chris Hill, 9 Danny Levi, 10 Michael Lawrence, 11 Josh Jones, 12 Chris McQueen, 13 Luke Yates, 14 Matty English, 15 Joe Greenwood, 16 Jack Cogger, 17 Owen Trout, 18 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 19 Adam O’Brien, 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 Louis Senior, 25 Innes Senior.

Hull: 1 Jake Connor, 2 Adam Swift, 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 4 Josh Griffin, 5 Darnell McIntosh, 6 Josh Reynolds, 7 Luke Gale, 8 Ligi Sao, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Tevita Satae, 11 Andre Savelio, 12 Manu Ma’u, 13 Jordan Lane, 14 Joe Lovodua, 16 Kane Evans, 17 Brad Fash, 19 Ben McNamara, 20 Jack Brown, 21 Jordan Johnstone, 22 Josh Bowden, 25 Mitieli Vulikijapani.