Catalans Dragons boss Steve McNamara hints at Josh Drinkwater replacement following Warrington Wolves move

CATALANS DRAGONS head coach Steve McNamara has revealed whether or not the French club will replace Josh Drinkwater following his move to the Warrington Wolves.

Drinkwater was told he was surplus to requirements at the Stade Gilbert Brutus for 2023 and put pen to paper on a deal at Warrington a number of weeks ago.

That left Catalans fans wondering if McNamara would head into the transfer market to replace the Australian halfback, but the ex-Hull FC star has revealed that the replacement will be found in house.

“Pearce is our scrum half. We have Mourgue, Rougé Tomkins and May, capable of filling the position alongside him,” McNamara told L’Independant.

On recruitment, McNamara is keen to bring in some players from the reserve grade and then see how things go before jumping into the transfer market – despite the Dragons still having to remaining quota spots to fill.

“We are going to bring between five and six players from the reserve team with us for the resumption from January 2,” McNamara continued.

“We are not going to rush, we are going to calculate. We know where we are, we know where we want to go and what what we need to do to progress.

“We will wait until we have the whole squad to find the right person who we will miss. At the beginning of January we will take the squad out and we will probably still be missing one or two players.”

That could mean it may well be a tough opening period for the Dragons in Super League 2023.