Catalans Dragons confirm star’s release from Super League club

CATALANS DRAGONS have confirmed that prop Siosiua Taukeiaho will be released from the remainder of his contract at the end of the 2023 season for family reasons.

The club will be ready to negotiate if the player finds a new opportunity elsewhere.

The Tongan prop arrived at the club this season and made 7 appearances for the Dragons in an injury-blighted season.

The club would like to wish him all the best for the future.

Siosiua Taukeiaho said: “It’s been a disappointing season with the number of injuries I have had. I love this place, I wish I could have stayed longer but I need to put my family first.

“I remain 100% focused on my objectives with the club until the end of the season. I will do everything to get my body right to help the team to win the competition. I haven’t signed anywhere else. If that happens, both clubs will then negotiate.”

Bernard Guasch, the Catalans owner, said: “We’ve had a discussion with Siua and we understand his decision to return to Australia.

“He is very frustrated with his season and would have liked to contribute more to the club’s performances. We know he is going to do everything he can to be competitive for the last games of the season and to help the team to achieve its objectives.”