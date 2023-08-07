Catalans Dragons pair Tyrone May and Mitchell Pearce set for exits from Super League club

CATALANS DRAGONS pair Tyrone May and Mitchell Pearce are set for shock exits from the Super League club.

Both men are out of contract at the end of the 2023 Super League season, with French publication L’Independant reporting that both men will leave the Stade Gilbert Brutus for pastures new.

May has been heavily linked with a move to the Canterbury Bulldogs back in the NRL whilst Pearce’s name has been thrown up in conversations about a renaissance with the prized Australian competition.

May had previously told League Express when asked about his future: “I don’t know what’s going to happen yet, but I do like it here. There is no rush for me to go anywhere else or make a decision on that yet.

“I need to discuss it with my brothers and then we will make a decision as a family. My ambition is not to return to the NRL in general, my ambition is to play with both my brothers together at one club.

“How that plays out I guess we will see what happens but that’s the ultimate goal. I want to do our family proud all together.”

Back in June, Pearce was linked with a shock homecoming to the Sydney Roosters but nothing further has materialised.