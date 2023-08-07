Hull FC, St Helens and Wigan Warriors stars banned as Leeds Rhinos and Leigh Leopards men also charged

Following the latest round of Betfred Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Charges

Ben Garcia – Catalans Dragons – Dangerous Throw – B – £250 Fine

Matty English – Huddersfield Giants – High Tackle – B – £250 Fine

Olly Russell – Huddersfield Giants – Tripping – B – £250 Fine

Brad Fash – Hull FC – Other Contrary Behaviour – B – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Darnell McIntosh – Hull FC – Dangerous Contact – B – £250 Fine

Joe Cator – Hull FC – Tripping – B – £250 Fine

Sam Lisone – Leeds Rhinos – Tripping – B – £250 Fine

Matt Davis – Leigh Leopards – High Tackle – B – £250 Fine

James Bell – St Helens – Dangerous Contact – B- 1 Match Penalty Notice

Daryl Clark – Warrington Wolves – Tripping – B – £250 Fine

Kaide Ellis – Wigan Warriors – Dangerous Contact – B – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Cautions

Jack Brown – Hull FC – Other Contrary Behaviour – N/A – N/A