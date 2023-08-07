Hull FC, St Helens and Wigan Warriors stars banned as Leeds Rhinos and Leigh Leopards men also charged

Following the latest round of Betfred Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:
Charges
Ben Garcia – Catalans Dragons – Dangerous Throw – B – £250 Fine
Matty English – Huddersfield Giants – High Tackle – B – £250 Fine
Olly Russell – Huddersfield Giants – Tripping – B – £250 Fine
Brad Fash – Hull FC – Other Contrary Behaviour – B – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Darnell McIntosh – Hull FC – Dangerous Contact – B – £250 Fine
Joe Cator – Hull FC – Tripping – B – £250 Fine
Sam Lisone – Leeds Rhinos – Tripping – B – £250 Fine
Matt Davis – Leigh Leopards – High Tackle – B – £250 Fine
James Bell – St Helens – Dangerous Contact – B- 1 Match Penalty Notice
Daryl Clark – Warrington Wolves – Tripping – B – £250 Fine
Kaide Ellis – Wigan Warriors – Dangerous Contact – B – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Cautions
Jack Brown – Hull FC – Other Contrary Behaviour – N/A – N/A