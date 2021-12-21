Catalans Dragons contracts: When every deal runs out

Steve McNamara is set to enter his fifth full season in charge of Catalans Dragons with much of the same squad that enjoyed great success last term.

Only three signings have been made for 2022, with Tyrone May signing a deal for only the one season and both Dylan Napa and Mitchell Pearce committed for two with the option of a third.

The only players currently definitely tied down beyond 2023 are winger Tom Davies and captain Ben Garcia, while more than two thirds of the squad have only a year left to run on their deals.

Here’s when every senior player’s contract is set to expire…

2022

Joe Chan, Mathieu Cozza, Alrix da Costa, Gil Dudson, Benjamin Jullien, Sam Kasiano, Matthieu Laguerre, Samisoni Langi, Corentin Le Cam, Michael McIlorum, Mike McMeeken, Arthur Romano, Paul Seguier, Sam Tomkins, Tyrone May, Dean Whare, Matt Whitley, Fouad Yaha.

2023

Julian Bousquet, Josh Drinkwater, Mickael Goudemand, Arthur Mourgue, Dylan Napa (option until 2024), Mitchell Pearce (option until 2024).

2024

Tom Davies, Ben Garcia.