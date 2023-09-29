Catalans Dragons deny Fouad Yaha potential link to Super League rivals

CATALANS DRAGONS have denied Fouad Yaha’s potential link to a Super League rival.

Yaha has faced a difficult 2023 Super League with the French club, suffering a horrendous dislocated shoulder before a ball had even been kicked whilst Tom Johnstone and Tom Davies have been in excellent form all year.

That has led to some claims that Yaha – who spent two weeks on loan at Hull KR earlier in the season – could potentially exit the Stade Gilbert Brutus as Super League rivals circle.

However, a Catalans spokesperson has told League Express: “Nothing to comment except he is under contract with us.”

Yaha, of course, signed a new two-year deal in 2022 on the back of some excellent performances in which the French international became the club’s leading all-time top scorer.

The 27-year-old has made seven appearances for France as well as scoring 100 tries in 149 games for the Dragons.

