Brodie Croft chased by “a couple of clubs” as Salford Red Devils star rejected immediate offer

SALFORD RED DEVILS star Brodie Croft is being chased by “a couple of clubs” as the Super League star rejected an offer for a move during the 2023 season.

The Australian halfback is highly sought after following a superb maiden season in Super League in which he won the Man of Steel in 2022.

And Croft’s form has been similarly impressive in 2023 which has led to NRL clubs circling, with the halfback rejecting another offer from Wests Tigers, League Express understands.

That being said, there are still clubs in Australia chasing Croft for a potential deal for 2024 and beyond – though the 26-year-old snubbed two deals during the 2023 season.

Now his agent, Chris Orr, has explained the latest on Croft’s future.

“As it stands he has a couple of clubs considering him at the moment but no firm offers on the table,” Orr told League Express.

“He turned down a Wests Tigers offer, right now he is a Salford Red Devils player.”

The Red Devils have already sold forward Tyler Dupree with Wigan Warriors prop Brad Singleton moving the other way with immediate effect.

