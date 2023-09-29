Channel 4 in limbo over potential Super League deal for 2024 and beyond

CHANNEL 4 are still in limbo waiting on a potential deal to broadcast Super League games for 2024 and beyond.

The terrestrial broadcaster has become a big hit with rugby league fans in the past two seasons, with hosts Adam Hills and Helen Skelton, pundits Sam Tomkins and Danika Priim and commentators Mark Wilson and Kyle Amor impressing thoroughly.

Of course, the main call from rugby league fans has been for more games to be shown on Channel 4, but with the broadcaster not paying a fee to the sport for the past two years, it remains to be seen whether a deal can be struck to see the terrestrial giants pick up Super League games more often at a time when the Sky Sports deal has dropped in revenue.

With the previous Sky deal equating to £24 million, the sum of £21.5 million has been hailed by some given a previous warning that the deal could be reduced to as little as £17 million.

Under the proposed deal, the partnership would include the live broadcast of every Super League fixture, to the UK and worldwide – a transformative development for the competition.

This would also allow for video match officials to be appointed for every match, with the continuation of a free-to-air window as discussions in that field continue.

For Channel 4, it remains an interesting time.

