Catalans Dragons explain pitch “disease” following complaints in aftermath of Wigan Warriors defeat

CATALANS DRAGONS have addressed issues surrounding their pitch after question marks were raised about the surface in the home drubbing against Wigan Warriors.

The city of Perpignan, which owns the stadium, and Parc et Sports, which manages the grounds at the Gilbert Brutus Stadium and the Aimé Giral Stadium, have explained just why the issue appeared.

The Parc et Sports company said: “For several years now, with the increase in heat, we’ve seen a new disease growing at the stadium, as a fungus called Sclerotium rolfsii. In 2021, we only had a few spots without too much visual impact. In 2022, the disease was a little more visible, particularly on the side of the Guasch stand, between the 10m and 20m lines. This spread was extensive despite the number of fungicides applied on the pitch.

“Once again this year, the disease broke out, but this time covering a large part of the pitch and impacting on the visual quality of the pitch. We treated it with the strongest plant protection products available but it didn’t work really well.

“We decided to carry out some dethatching, aeration and overseeding work. These operations allow the plants to start growing again after the summer heat.

“We’re aware of the state of the pitch, and we’re doing everything we can to improve the situation.”

