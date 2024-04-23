Catalans Dragons hooker Michael McIlorum set to appeal ban

CATALANS DRAGONS hooker Michael McIlorum is set to appeal the one-match penalty suspension given to him by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel in yesterday’s findings.

McIlorum was banned twice, once for a Grade B Trip and another for a Grade B Dangerous Contact, and it is the latter charge which the veteran will be appealing at an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight.

As things stand, the 36-year-old will miss fixtures against Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors, but Catalans are hoping to reduce the Dangerous Contact charge.

