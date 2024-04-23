Castleford Tigers hit with yet another long-term injury as Charbel Tasipale prognosis revealed

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have been hit with yet another long-term injury as Charbel Tasipale faces six to eight weeks on the sidelines.

Tasipale limped off during the Tigers’ 36-14 loss to the Wigan Warriors last Friday night and League Express can now reveal that, following a scan, the Lebanese international has suffered an MCL injury which will see him sidelined for over six weeks.

The 24-year-old’s knee buckled awkwardly under a tackle from Wigan’s Junior Nsemba, but the latter was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel in their findings yesterday.

It is, however, another blow for Castleford with the club’s injuries currently well into double figures, though head coach Craig Lingard will be hoping to see the return of captain Joe Westerman for this weekend’s fixture against the London Broncos.

Westerman missed the trip to Wigan due to a calf injury, but he is widely expected to return for the crunch bottom-of-the-table clash on Friday night.

Elsewhere, the Tigers have confirmed the loan signings of Louis Senior and Corey Hall from Hull KR for the rest of the season, with Jack Broadbent going the other way.

