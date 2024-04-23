Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam addresses Tom Briscoe and Darnell McIntosh speculation

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has addressed speculation linking his side with Hull FC’s Darnell McIntosh as Tom Briscoe gets linked with the Black and Whites.

Moves have already been made before May 1, with Leigh man Ed Chamberlain joining Hull FC on a month’s loan deal and Lam explained that move.

“Ed has played a few games this year but hasn’t had many minutes with the first-team so it benefits us that he goes on loan for a few weeks,” Lam said.

“It is a good opportunity for him to play big minutes and get his rugby time up. It’s a good chance for him to find some form with Hull.”

Speculation also mounted this morning that Tom Briscoe could be heading back to Hull with Darnell McIntosh making the move to the Leigh Sports Village, with Lam revealing he is a fan of the latter.

“Chris Chester is in constant communication with Hull and those players. I’m focused purely on rugby league.

“Those players have been mentioned, I am a fan of McIntosh so it is something we will have to wait and see on what happens.”

In terms of any incomings, Lam is “open” but the Leopards will be welcoming some big hitters back in the side in the upcoming weeks.

“We are always open to that (bringing someone in). At the moment it is all in Chris Chester’s (director of rugby) hands on that. I think, injury wise, we have got a few boys very close in John Asiata and Edwin Ipape.

“The time they have been out seems like forever but they are getting close and are training with us out on the field.”

