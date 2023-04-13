Catalans Dragons man Bastien Scimone to play in the Championship this weekend

CATALANS DRAGONS have confirmed that Bastien Scimone will play in the Championship this weekend

With the Dragons enjoying a dual-registration partnership with Toulouse Oympique, Scimone will be turning out for Sylvain Houles’ side against Keighley Cougars.

Though Bastien Scimone has been named in the Catalans’ squad to travel to Huddersfield, it is unlikely he will play for the Dragons.

If he doesn’t play for Steve McNamara’s side, the Catalans prop could play for Toulouse against Keighley Cougars on Saturday in Round Nine of the Championship.