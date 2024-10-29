Catalans Dragons man Jarrod Wallace makes next career move

CATALANS DRAGONS forward Jarrod Wallace has hung up his boots.

The former Dolphins and Brisbane Broncos enforcer joined the French club towards the back end of the 2024 Super League season, making seven appearances and scoring two tries.

Before that, however, Wallace had been a household name in the NRL, registering 73 appearances for the Broncos, 118 for the Gold Coast Titans a further 21 for the Dolphins.

After a short stint in the south of France, the 33-year-old has now called it a day.

“To the coaches, staff, trainers, managers, and fans, words do no justice for the appreciation I have for every individual,” Wallace shared on social media.

“To the men that have made my career, playing with or against, you will never understand how truly grateful I am to you because you pushed me everyday to be better and you made it one hell of a ride.

“To my children, I hope I made you proud. Because on many days you were the reason I got out of bed, no matter how busted my body was, I did it because I saw how much it put a smile on your faces.

“To my family and friends, you are the best and I will always love and appreciate you for being there when i need a shoulder to lean on.

“To my beautiful wife, you found me when I was at one of the lowest points in my life and gave me a reason to pick myself up,” Wallace added.

“You showed me how great life is, no matter the battles I faced off the field even when I wanted to give up. You showed me the man I was and even better man I could be.

“You have loved me in every season, I cannot wait to take a backseat and celebrate everyone of your successes now. You show the best, most unconditional love to our babies and are the funnest part in all of our lives.

“Here is to an incredible career, surrounded by the best people for every up and down, injury and victory. But here is to a break, to enjoy my wife, children, family and friends.

“Most importantly to celebrate the incredible men and women that make this awesome sport happen every season, on the field, or behind the cameras.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jarrod Wallace (@jarrodwallace8)

