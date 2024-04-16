Catalans Dragons man Ugo Tison makes short-term Super League move

London Broncos have announced a deal to sign French hooker Ugo Tison from Catalans Dragons on a temporary two-week loan deal.

The 22 year old, who can play as a hooker or in the halves, has made two Super League appearances for Catalans, making his debut against Wigan Warriors in 2022.

Tison made his international debut for France in 2023 against England at the Halliwell Jones Stadium and has had loan spells at Toulouse and Wakefield Trinity since signing professional terms with Catalans in 2022.

