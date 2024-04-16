England Men and Women secure international double-header with live broadcast

ENGLAND’S Men and Women will play France in Toulouse on Saturday 29 June, as the French Rugby League (FFR XIII) celebrates 90 years of the game in the republic.

England Women take on France at 3.30pm (local time), followed by the Men’s international at 6pm – and both matches will be streamed live from Stade Ernest-Wallon on Super League+, Rugby League’s global, direct-to-consumer streaming service.

Both the Men’s and Women’s teams defeated their French counterparts 64-0 in last year’s mid-season internationals at Warrington, though the scorelines were a little closer when the two sides last visited France in 2021 – the Men winning 30-10 in Perpignan and the Women 40-4.

With the French continuing to improve as they build towards the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, England’s teams can expect a tougher challenge this time around – something which will suit head coaches Shaun Wane and Stuart Barrow. Both coaches will announce their squads for the Toulouse trip during the week of the games.

RFL Chair, Simon Johnson, said: “Rugby League in France has a rich and proud history, and the Men’s international side first played England in Paris in 1934. I am delighted that our England sides have been invited be part of the 90th anniversary celebrations. Our thanks go to the FFR XIII for making this possible and we wish them well for the next 90 years.”

Rhodri Jones, RL Commercial Managing Director, added: “I’m sure that there will be plenty of England supporters inside the Stade Ernest-Wallon to cheer on our Men and Women, and I’m thrilled that those supporters who can’t be there will be able to follow the action on Super League+. It’s a blank weekend in the 2024 fixture schedule, so Super League+ is the place to be for live Rugby League on Saturday 29 June.”

Toulouse Olympique’s Betfred Championship match against Featherstone Rovers will also be played at Stade Ernest-Wallon on the same day, with a 9pm kick off.

France Under 19s will travel in the opposite direction just three days later to take on England Academy at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium on Tuesday 2 July (KO 7.30pm).

SuperLeague+ is available online at superleague.co.uk/superleagueplus, via the SuperLeague+ app on iOS and Android devices and on connected TV platforms (Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV).

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.