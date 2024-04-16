Ex-Leeds Rhinos boss David Furner set to take surprise coaching role

FORMER Leeds Rhinos head coach David Furner is set to become defence coach with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The Rabbitohs’ misery has been well documented in 2024 so far, with the club sitting bottom of the NRL ladder as speculation about the future of head coach Jason Demetriou continues to swirl.

Furner, who led Leeds for 15 games during the 2019 Super League season, spent 2017 and 2018 as an assistant at Souths but was more recently on the coaching staff at Newcastle, Canterbury and Wests Tigers.

The 53-year-old has been approached by Demetriou about coming back to the Rabbitohs to help with the forwards.

“There is a bit to do,” Furner told the Daily Telegraph.

“For me it is an easy move – I know a lot of the staff, I know the hierarchy. I’ll be working with the forwards around their defence and things like that.

“I am keen to help out. It is good to be back in the game.”

“My wife is very happy that I have work – that means I am not home,” Furner continued.

“I am not annoying her.”

He was last at Souths in 2018 where he was an assistant to Michael Maguire and then Anthony Seibold.

