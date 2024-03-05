Catalans Dragons owner Bernard Guasch hits back against paying for Super League opponents’ travel costs

CATALANS DRAGONS owner Bernard Guasch has hit back against paying for Super League opponents’ travel costs following RL Commercial Managing Director Rhodri Jones’ comments.

Jones previously revealed on the League Express podcast that central funding to French clubs would be put under scrutiny with the Dragons picking up the bill for all Super League sides on their visit to the Stade Gilbert Brutus from 2025.

“I’m not sure we would withdraw central funding but who knows what that might become,” Jones said.

“The travel will change in terms of going out to Catalans and who pays for the travel in 2025. The Dragons will pick up that bill now.”

Now Catalans’ passionate owner Guasch has spoken out against French broadcast deal problems and why this has impacted on the Dragons’ image.

“It’s been going on for ten years, that the problem exists. Every year, we tell the leaders (RFL) that French television stations are going to support us, but they don’t see anything coming, and we don’t either,” Guasch told French publication L’Independant.

“We believed in it, but BeIN SPORTS gave us let go. The English, and I understand them, have had enough of us not putting anything in the pot.

“The channel l’Equipe is not putting in any money this season and those in charge of the Federation have decided to play the game. The ball is in our court.”

Of course, the Dragons will not pay anything for 2024, with Guasch hoping that more French people will subscribe to Super League + moving forward.

“We are going to defend ourselves as best we can, hoping that the Super League + channel will have more and more French subscribers.

“It is important for us that our supporters use this platform. I understand this situation, it We have to find a solution because it will handicap us financially, as it handicapped Toulouse during their year in the Super League.

“They could not have a competitive team spending so much money to pay for their opponents’ travel.”

