Catalans Dragons owner identifies crucial position signing for Super League 2024

CATALANS DRAGONS owner Bernard Guasch has identified the need to bring in new blood in one particular position of Steve McNamara’s side.

The Dragons went down 10-2 in the Super League Grand Final on Saturday night in what proved to be eight Catalans players’ last game for the club.

One of those was centre Adam Keighran who, ironically, will be plying his trade for Catalans’ victorious opponents, Wigan Warriors, in 2024.

That departure has left a big gap to fill in the centres, and, with Matt Ikuvalu’s future not yet confirmed, owner Guasch has identified a centre spot as the key for next season.

“We still have a quota in the squad to recruit a centre and maybe two depending on the decision or not to keep Matt Ikuvalu,” Guasch told L’Independant.

“We must continue to study the possibilities with the players who are on the market, knowing that our young French players will have to show themselves too.

“We saw on Saturday what a very high level was. with this Wigan team and its thirteen British players on the scoresheet.”

The Dragons have already brought in Theo Fages (Huddersfield Giants), Jayden Nikorima (Melbourne Storm), Chris Satae (Hull FC), Tariq Sims (Melbourne Storm), Bayley Sironen (New Zealand Warriors) for 2024 but will need a centre.

