Catalans Dragons pair fail to overturn charges at Operational Rules Tribunal

CATALANS DRAGONS duo Michael McIlorum and Paul Seguier have been banned for four matches and one match respectively following independent Operational Rules Tribunals this evening.

McIlorum was unsuccessful in challenging a charge of Grade E Head Contact during Saturday’s Betfred Super League match against Warrington Wolves. Seguier, however, saw his Grade D Head Contact charge downgraded to C on appeal. He is fined £250, whilst McIlorum is fined £750.

Further hearings are expected tonight with the likes of Ligi Sao of Hull FC and Liam Watts of Castleford Tigers still to be heard.

