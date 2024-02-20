Leigh Leopards receive special dispensation from RFL for disciplinary charges with owner Derek Beaumont out of the UK

LEIGH LEOPARDS have received special dispensation from the RFL regarding disciplinary charges handed to the Lancashire club over the weekend.

Both Tom Amone and Ricky Leutele were handed two-match and one-match suspensions from the Leopards’ 16-8 loss to Huddersfield Giants on Friday.

Normally, those cases would be heard at an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight, but Leigh have received dispensation from the governing body to move the hearings to next Tuesday with owner Derek Beaumont currently out of the country.

The statement reads: “Leigh Leopards can confirm that they have requested dispensation from the RFL to deal with the charges brought from their opening fixtures to be dealt with next week, given they have no game at the weekend and their owner, who would deal with the presentation of defences to charges, is currently out of the country.

“This has been granted by the RFL. No further comments will be made by the club at this stage other than to thank the RFL for agreeing to the club’s request.”

