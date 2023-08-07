Rohan Smith addresses Leeds Rhinos fans’ concerns about lack of signings at Super League club

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has addressed fans’ concerns about the lack of signings at the Super League club.

Whilst the likes of Wigan Warriors have brought in Tiaki Chan, Adam Keighran, Sam Walters and Kruise Leeming for 2024, Leeds have just one signing to their name for next season in the shape of Catalans Dragons forward Mickael Goudemand.

For Smith, however, he will not be drawn into speculation linking him with a number of players.

“There is still lots of time for further additions and, as I have stated previously, we have a lot of young players that are improving,” Smith said.

“Some of the recruitment has already been done but it’s important we make the right choices to support the growth of our young players.

“To make impulsive signings and appease other people is not the way we will go about it. In time we will have announcements.

“Some of the announcements in the media of players we have been linked to are players we haven’t actually made an offer to. There will always be players that clubs miss out on, that’s just part of the process.

“We haven’t missed on many, there has been one or two only and that is just the nature of it. We will continue looking and I am confident we will have the right balance to compete.”

