Catalans Dragons pull off major Super League coup as Steve McNamara rebuilds squad for 2023

CATALANS DRAGONS have pulled off a major coup by announcing the signing of Sydney Roosters centre and NRL star Adam Keighran for 2023.

Highly recommended by former head coach Trent Robinson, Keighran is a top level left footed goal kicker as well as being a skilful centre.

Born in Sydney, he was developed in the Bulldogs’ system before joining the Panthers where his breakout season in New South Wales Cup earned him a Team of the Year selection and his first NRL deal with the Warriors.

Keighran made his NRL in 2019 season and then joined the Roosters. He scored 8 tries and 120 points in 26 NRL appearances.

With limited opportunities in the Roosters impressive backline in 2022, he played in the NSW Cup and ended the season with an impressive eight tries, nine try assists and 160 points in 17 games.

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara said: “Adam is a player whose career is taking off and exactly what we need. Tough, uncompromising and talented, he is a great signing.”