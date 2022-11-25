Catalans Dragons set for major signing as Super League club teases announcement

CATALANS Dragons appear destined to announce a major signing in the upcoming days.

It comes as the Super League club has responded to the official Betfred Super League account’s question of ‘The best 2023 #SuperLeague signing so far is…?’ with ‘Coming soon’ and an emoji of popcorn, urging followers that it will be something worth waiting and watching for.

The club has been active in recent weeks with shaping the squad for 2023 with a number of departures including halfback Josh Drinkwater – who has joined Warrington Wolves – and the likes of Samisoni Langi and Dean Whare.

In terms of incomings, Manu Ma’u has joined from Hull FC, Tom Johnstone has signed from Wakefield Trinity, Romain Navarrete from Toulouse Olympique and Siosiua Taukeiaho from Sydney Roosters.

But, there is still a few major holes that need plugging at the Dragons considering the departure list is into double figures with Sydney centre Adam Keighran being linked with a move in recent days.

Also linked is Keighran’s teammate Jared Waerea-Hargreaves whose potential signing could be described as the best in Catalans’ history.