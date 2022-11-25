NRL and Sydney Roosters star Adam Keighran reveals why he has made Super League move

NRL and Sydney Roosters star Adam Keighran has revealed why he has made the Super League move to the Catalans Dragons.

Keighran has signed a one-year deal with the French club following a number of years in Australia’s most prized competition and now he has spoken on the move.

The 25-year-old said: “I’m really grateful for the opportunity given to me by Catalans. I’ve always wanted to experience Super League throughout my career and my family and I are really excited to experience it in France.

“Catalans is a very competitive team in this competition and I am really looking forward to being a part of it.

“I feel like this opportunity will allow me to take my game to the next level and that is something I’m really looking forward to.”

It is a big coup by the Dragons, and, following the departures of Dean Whare and Samisoni Langi, it is certainly one that Steve McNamara needed to make.

It remains to be seen who else McNamara will bring in for 2023, but Keighran is definitely a great addition following the recruitment of Tom Johnstone, Romain Navarrete, Manu Ma’u and Keighran’s teammate Siosiua Taukeiaho from the Roosters.