Catalans Dragons retain international forward on new contract

Catalans Dragons prop Jordan Dezaria has signed a new contract to stay at the Super League club until the end of 2024.

The French international was due to see his deal expire after this year but he has now signed up with the Perpignan club for a further two seasons.

Dezaria, 25, is in his second spell with Catalans, having come through the club’s Academy only to leave for Leigh Centurions in 2018.

After two seasons at Toulouse Olympique he returned to the Dragons in 2021, making eight appearances as they won the League Leaders’ Shield.

He has become a key member of their side this term, playing in all eleven games that he has been available so far.

“We are very happy with Jordan’s progression and form and delighted he has agreed a new deal,” said Catalans head coach Steve McNamara.

“His desire to continually improve is evident to all. He will play an important part in our progression as a team over the coming years.”