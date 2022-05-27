How will Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors line up for Challenge Cup final?

The squads are in for the Challenge Cup final as Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors prepare for battle at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

The biggest news is that Theo Fages will not play for Huddersfield, missing out with a calf injury, but that fellow scrum-half Thomas Leuluai could after unexpectedly appearing in Wigan’s squad after a period out with a knee injury.

Huddersfield Giants

The biggest uncertainty for the Giants was in the spine with Fages ruled out, but head coach Ian Watson has confirmed that Oliver Russell will be fit to play despite picking up a hamstring injury last week.

Watson also said he will partner Jack Cogger in the halves, meaning that if Will Pryce is to return from his ten-match ban for the final it will be from the bench with Tui Lolohea sure to start at fullback.

Elsewhere, Jermaine McGillvary and Innes Senior are first-choice wingers, and Ricky Leutele and Leroy Cudjoe likewise in the centres with Jake Wardle not picked at all.

Ashton Golding can fill in on the wing or at hooker but may not find his utility value required this week, with both Danny Levi and Adam O’Brien available at nine.

There is fierce competition for places in the front row. Chris Hill is a certain starter with Oliver Wilson favourite to join him, as Watson has confirmed Owen Trout and Matty English will start from the bench. Michael Lawrence is included but unlikely to feature.

Joe Greenwood can play at prop or in the back-row so that utility value should earn him a bench spot, as Josh Jones, the returning Chris McQueen and Luke Yates are favourites for the final starting positions.

Sam Hewitt has impressed in the final two weeks though, and might have done enough to force his way into the back row.

Wigan Warriors

The potential return of Leuluai means there is some uncertainty making predictions for Wigan’s line-up too, but the equation should be simpler there.

If he is fit and ready he will take the place of Harry Smith, who would feel unfortunate to miss out after some good performances, in playing alongside Cade Cust in the halves.

Brad O’Neill has deputised well for the suspended Sam Powell at hooker and there is no reason for that not to continue this weekend.

The backline picks itself, with Jai Field at fullback, Bevan French and Liam Marshall completing a rapid back three, and Jake Bibby and Iain Thornley the centre pairing. Abbas Miski is in the squad too but unlikely to find a place.

There are no shortage of options for the Warriors in the front row but Brad Singleton should take one of the starting spots, leaving the other to be contested by Liam Byrne and the returning Kaide Ellis following suspension.

Patrick Mago has come off the bench in every game this season for Wigan and will surely do the same at Tottenham, leaving Ethan Havard and Oliver Partington to hope coach Matt Peet wants a heavy bench.

Liam Farrell, John Bateman and Morgan Smithies should make up the back-row, with Willie Isa pushing for a bench spot along with Joe Shorrocks.

21-man squads

Huddersfield: 1 Will Pryce, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Ashton Golding, 6 Tui Lolohea, 8 Chris Hill, 9 Danny Levi, 10 Michael Lawrence, 11 Josh Jones, 12 Chris McQueen, 13 Luke Yates, 14 Matty English, 15 Joe Greenwood, 16 Jack Cogger, 17 Owen Trout, 19 Adam O’Brien, 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 23 Oliver Russell, 25 Innes Senior, Sam Hewitt.

Wigan: 1 Bevan French, 2 Jake Bibby, 4 Iain Thornley, 5 Liam Marshall, 6 Cade Cust, 7 Thomas Leuluai, 8 Brad Singleton, 10 Patrick Mago, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 John Bateman, 14 Morgan Smithies, 15 Kaide Ellis, 16 Harry Smith, 17 Oliver Partington, 19 Ethan Havard, 20 Liam Byrne, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 23 Jai Field, 23 Abbas Miski, 28 Brad O’Neill.