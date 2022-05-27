Salford Red Devils to stay at AJ Bell Stadium in 2023 as businessman plots investment in club

Salford Red Devils have said that they will continue playing at the AJ Bell Stadium next season as they confirmed talks with a local businessman interested in buying the ground over potentially investing in the club.

The AJ Bell Stadium is owned by the local council but rugby union club Sale Sharks, who also play at the venue, and football club Salford City last year entered talks to purchase it.

As a result, the Red Devils began making plans to switch to Salford City’s Moor Lane ground from the 2023 season.

However, they could yet stay at the AJ Bell long-term if the plans of businessman Sebastian Gerrard to purchase the ground and secure it as the Red Devils’ home are successful.

Salford’s board of directors met with Gerrard last week, and the club have revealed that he has also expressed an interest in investing in the Red Devils.

“It’s no secret that Salford Red Devils operate without a benefactor in Super League and with that a much leaner financial situation,” said Salford managing director Paul King.

“Further investment would unlock potential as an elite sports organisation in the Salford and Greater Manchester region.

“I welcome these talks, especially as Salford Red Devils is a community club, when business owners like Sebastian are local.

“Personally, I wish Sebastian every success with the proposal as it is further evidence that rugby league is a valued asset to this region.”

The club added that “a potential stadium move has been on the agenda for Salford Red Devils, but there will be no changes for the remainder of this season or the 2023 season.” Their current rental agreement ends in 2023.

Could be my best coffee invite ever when I met @sebgerrard over 5mths ago now. Extremely exciting times ahead if the purchase & takeover comes to fruition. It’s class to hear & see a very successful, dynamic and futuristic local businessman supporting local rugby league teams & — Ian Blease (@Ianblease1) May 26, 2022

Aiming to put a legacy in place for the future of the club, the Stadium and the City ! 👹 🤞 #rugbyleague #superleague — Ian Blease (@Ianblease1) May 26, 2022