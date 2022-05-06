Catalans Dragons secure Sam Tomkins to new contract

Reigning Man of Steel Sam Tomkins has signed a new contract to stay at Catalans Dragons for 2023.

The fullback’s deal was due to expire at the end of this year but he has committed to play in the south of France for at least another campaign.

The England international and former Wigan and New Zealand Warriors player is in his fourth season at the Dragons, having helped them to the Super League Grand Final for the first time in their history last term.

“I am really happy to have signed a new contact to take me into my fifth year at the Dragons,” said 33-year-old Tomkins.

“We are a club on an upward trajectory and it’s a great to be a part of it. This is home now for me and my family so it was a very easy decision to extend my stay with the club.”

Catalans head coach Steve McNamara added: “Sam has been outstanding for us since his arrival.

“His performances and leadership on the field and integration within our whole organisation off the field have made him a firm favourite. We are very happy to extend his deal into 2023.”