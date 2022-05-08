Grassroots Rugby League news round-up

The squads have been confirmed for the inaugural Tri-Nations Masters Festival, which will be hosted by Bethesda RUFC, Bangor, north Wales on Saturday (14 May, 2.00pm) and which will involve England, Ireland and Wales.

The event was originally scheduled for May 2020 but was put ‘on hold’ by the coronavirus pandemic.

England have stuck with the line-up originally selected, other than replacing Allan Dunham, who has had to withdraw through injury, with Rich Ellis, who had to pull out in 2020 for the same reason.

The England squad, coached by Paul Royston, is Richard Humphries (Aldershot & Fleet), Alan Riddick (Arlecdon), Gary Holdroyd (Blackpool), Rob Winder (Carlisle), Lloyd Neary (Crosfields), Paul Finnerty (Eastmoor), Derek Lund (Elland), Andre Gligorijevic (Golborne Parkside), Steve Archer (Hindpool), Matthew Oldfield (Huddersfield), Andrew Coggin (Hull), Rich Ellis (Hull Warriors), Carl Rollins (Leyland Warriors), Michael Winstanley (Ossett), Liam Kirkham (Rylands), John McNally (Siddal), Adie Smith (Solent), Ian Worthington (Wigan St Judes) and Stephen Whattam (York Lokos). England will field two teams on the day; Ellis and Oldfield will be the respective captains.

Ireland have selected Brian Birt, Paul Moore, Joe McClelland, Ashley Mulligan, Keith Graham, Garret Molloy, James Small, Scott Wilson, Mark O’ Connell, Rob Gilbert, Trevor McDowell, Alan Dodsley, Justin Wedlock, Gavin Youngs and Paul Topping, together with debutants Robert Snodden, Alex Small, Chris McDonnell, Denny McCarthy and Mark Kelly.

The Wales squad, which was revealed in last week’s League Express, is Gareth Evans (Arlecdon Rams), Wayne Bridges (Blackpool), Kyle Blake, Idris Evans, Russ Gardner, Alf Harvey, Jamie Iles, Chris Stiles, Chris Thomas, Martyn Williams (all Cardiff Blue Dragons), Mark Andrew Jones (Chester Gladiators), Rob Ashworth, Dave Burns, David Gray, Robert Gray-Williams, Jay Harding, Chris Rich, Ryan Roberts, Lee Woodworth (all North Wales Buccaneers).

+++++

Two free ‘taster’ sessions are to be held over the next few days ahead of the launch of Try Tag Rugby in Leigh towards the end of this month.

The sessions will be held at St Mary’s Catholic High School, Manchester Road, Leigh, M29 7EE tomorrow (Tuesday 10 May) and on Tuesday 17 May, both starting at 6.45pm.

St Mary’s will also host the seven-week ‘Early Summer League’ itself, from Tuesday 24 May.

Tag Rugby League is a non-contact, mixed-gender, social sport, designed to be enjoyed by beginners and experienced players alike, followed by post-match socials, where participants can enjoy a drink and a chat with teammates and opposition.

Try Tag Rugby was first launched in Wigan three years ago, and leagues now also operate in Bristol, Coventry & Warwickshire, Edinburgh, London, Manchester, Sheffield, Thames Valley and West Yorkshire.

Dylan Barrow, the Try Tag Rugby Wigan Licence Manager, said: “For those with an interest in Rugby (League or Union), Try Tag Rugby’s close similarities make it a very attractive game to play. Importantly though, the mixed and minimal contact nature of the sport, combined with the social and fitness elements, also make it attractive to people from outside the game. It is a fantastic way to keep fit, have fun and meet people.”

Taster sessions can be booked by visiting https://trytagrugby.com/wigan/free-tasters/

Registration for the League itself, meanwhile, is now open for individuals, groups and teams. Further information is available at https://trytagrugby.com/wigan/leagues/current-leagues/

Individuals, or groups of players, will be allocated to a team by Try Tag Rugby.

Referees are also being recruited; would-be whistlers are asked to email wigan@trytagrugby.com.

+++++

WHEELCHAIR RUGBY LEAGUE

CELTIC CUP

Wales retained the Celtic Cup, staged at Plas Madoc, Wrexham on Saturday, by easing to comfortable victories over Ireland and Scotland.

Wales international Stuart Williams had extra reason to celebrate, his two touchdowns in the opener against Ireland taking him to the 50-try mark for Wales before he added four more against Scotland. He is the first Welsh international at any level of Rugby League to achieve the feat.

WALES 64

IRELAND 22

Scott Trigg-Turner led the way for Wales with 36 points from five tries and eight goals in a game in which Ireland were 16-0 down before Peter Johnson crossed on twelve minutes.

Harry Jones, Trigg-Turner and Stuart Williams opened the hosts’ account, and Wales went on to establish a 40-6 interval lead through further touchdowns by Trigg-Turner (twice), Jones, and Stuart Williams (for his half-century in a glittering international career).

Trigg-Turner and Gary Preece nipped over after the break, Toby Burton-Carter responding for Ireland, before Trigg-Turner and Mark Williams (twice) closed the Welsh account.

Ireland, to their credit, finished strongly, with a Thomas Martin brace, Johnston landing the last two of his three goals.

IRELAND 38

SCOTLAND 35

The dismissal of Scotland’s Michael Mellon on 58 minutes was pivotal as Ireland edged a seesaw thriller.

Scotland were 17-12 ahead prior to Mellon’s exit, but the contest took a different course when, as Peter Johnston crossed for Ireland, Mellon put in a late hit.

Phil Roberts added the conversion and the penalty to help establish a 20-17 lead, and although the Blues hit back through Connor Blackmore to lead 23-20, quick tries by Tom Martin (his second) and Johnston gave the Greens a handy buffer.

Toby Burton-Carter and Johnston, with his fourth touchdown, sealed the win for Ireland, for whom Johnston kicked three goals.

Scotland pressed to the end with Blackmore’s fourth try and John Willans’ fourth conversion, but the Irish held out. Willans had grabbed the Scots’ first touchdown, while Mellon contributed a try, a conversion and a field goal.

WALES 116

SCOTLAND 6

Scottish hopes of posting a 23-point win to take the title on points’ difference were shattered by a Welsh outfit that posted a highest-ever winning margin, and biggest-ever total.

Wales led 70-0 at the break, and Scott Trigg-Turner closed with 48 points from five tries and 14 goals.

Stuart Williams added four touchdowns, taking his career total to 54, and there were hat-tricks for Jodie Boyd-Ward and, in the last seven minutes, Ricki Davies.

Gary Preece bagged a brace, Mark Williams chipped in with a try and three goals, and Harry Jones and Lucie Roberts dotted down, while Mason Baker improved one score.

Jay Anderson replied for Scotland, John Willans adding the extras.

WALES: Alan Caron, Gary Preece (both Hereford Harriers), Jodie Boyd-Ward (Leeds Rhinos), Harry Jones, Lucie Roberts, Mason Baker, Ricki Davies, Scott Trigg-Turner, Stuart Williams (all North Wales Crusaders), Mark Williams (Wigan Warriors).

SCOTLAND: David Birtles, Jay Anderson, Connor Blackmore, Michael Mellon, Graeme Stewart, Cadyn Thomson, John Willans, (Dundee Dragons), Neil Johnston (Glasgow), Bex Parker (North Wales Crusaders), Paul Hartley, Pete Lauder (RAF), Callum Young (Warrington Wolves)

IRELAND: Toby Burton-Carter (Warrington Wolves), Darran Dowey (Torfaen Tigers), Peter Johnston Jnr, Rick Rodgers (both Argonauts), Thomas Martin (Halifax Panthers), Stephen Palin-Campbell (Sheffield Eagles), Phil Roberts (Wigan Warriors), Damian McCabe, Joshua Gardner, Scott Robertson (Unattached).

Table

Wales 4pts

Ireland 2pts

Scotland 0pts

+++++

The ever-expanding Welsh Rugby League has announced four new appointments – with more to follow.

Former National Development Manager Mark Jones is now General Manager, while his previous role has been split into four positions, three of which have already been filled.

Louise Morgan is the new WRL Women and Girl’s Development Officer, Richard Lewis is West Wales Development Officer, and Wayne Ponting has been named as the East Wales Development Manager. And WRL bosses are targeting North Wales, with a similar role in mind.

Wales Rugby League chairman Brian Juliff said: “There has never been a more opportunistic time to promote Rugby League as a game of choice for enjoyment, or as an elite summer sport.

“This October/November, our senior men and wheelchair teams will play in the World Cup finals in England with every game being televised on the BBC. The marketing will be extensive and will bring the game to more people than ever before.

“The culmination of the World Cup will lead on to three further years of activity towards Rugby League World Cup 2025 in France which again will be heavily promoted and broadcast on terrestrial television.”

He continued: “We have recognised the success of the women’s game, which is growing exponentially across Wales. Cardiff Demons are currently Super League South Champions and are already impacting on the club scene in the UK.

“Our women’s international team are looking ahead to games against England, Ireland, Scotland and Italy over the coming months following on from last season’s inaugural activity.

“The Wales RL board is pleased to announce these appointments which will significantly increase participation and improve communication channels across the game at all levels. It’s an exciting time to be involved with Rugby League in Wales and I wish Mark, Louise, Richard and Wayne every success.”

Jones has, over the past decade and more, worked for both Wales Rugby League and the governing body’s partners Coleg y Cymoedd, with whom he will continue as Head of Rugby League Development; he will also remain in charge of the WRL National Development Academy, which is also partnered with Salford Red Devils.

He said: “I am honoured to be offered the role of part-time WRL General Manager, which I feel complements my full-time job at Coleg y Cymoedd. WRL has made huge strides in the last few years, and I am looking forward to working with Salford Red Devils, North Wales Crusaders, West Wales Raiders and Coleg y Cymoedd to build sustainable Rugby League pathways in both South and North Wales.”

Morgan has been heavily involved in the formation, development and organisation of both Wales Women and Cardiff Demons. She said: “I’ve been here since day dot when it comes to Women’s Rugby League in Wales. I’m so passionate about what I do, and I’m really inspired by the phenomenal female athletes that I work with. I want to create a positive environment for the girls and women so they can progress as players and individuals in the WRL system. It’s important, also, that we’re linked to a college so girls can progress their education and be part of the Salford academy. Setting up the ladies’ side with Alf Harvey in Cardiff was an inspiration to me because we saw so many in that first season which led to the first ever Wales side. I care about all I work with and want them to have great careers.”

Lewis first sampled Rugby League some 20 years ago as a player with Aberavon Fighting Irish, appearing in two Welsh Grand Finals and winning Wales Dragonhearts and Wales Students caps. After coaching Celtic Crusaders U16 and Wales U16, and having a subsequent decade-long break, he returned to Aberavon Fighting Irish in 2021 as head coach, also rejoining Wales U16 as assistant coach, in addition to working on the West Wales junior pathway. Currently assistant coach at Wales U19 ahead of September’s European Championships in Italy, he said: “The goal is to establish relationships in schools and create opportunities for aspiring players to play; promoting Rugby League as another sport to pursue, eventually creating a West Wales Academy to strengthen the pathway for Wales Rugby League.”

Ponting cut his Rugby League coaching teeth at Blackwood Bulldogs, prior to working on East Wales junior programmes, plus Celtic Crusaders’ and South Wales Scorpions’ scholarships and academy set-ups. Having been an assistant coach in almost every South Wales-based pathway – Wales U16, U18, Students, Dragonhearts and West Wales Raiders – he had recently been assisting at Coleg y Cymoedd, the East Wales junior pathway, Cardiff Demons and Wales Women.

“I have worked with and alongside some quality coaches and great people from whom I have learned a great deal,” he said. “I can’t thank enough. I’m really excited and privileged to be given this opportunity and am hoping I can help build and grow the game within the East, whilst creating opportunities and links with the schools and community clubs.”

Jones concluded: “One of WRL’s strategic aims is to grow the grassroots game and we are very excited to announce of our new development officers and our first ever Women and Girls development officer. Over the last two years, I have worked closely with Wayne, Richard and Louise and they all bring a huge amount of experience and an enthusiasm for development of the game.

“We’re now working with North Wales Crusaders and the North Wales Crusaders Foundation to appoint a similar position in the north of the country, to continue the excellent development work that has been going on there recently.”

+++++

The 2022 Women’s President’s Cup reaches its second stage on Wednesday (11 May) when England Universities and Great Britain Teachers face off in Castleford.

The fixture, at Lock Lane, kicks off at 7.00pm.

UK Armed Forces beat the Teachers 34-10 in the series opener at Saddleworth last month.

Leigh Miners Rangers will host the closing game of the competition, when the Students take on the Armed Forces on Wednesday 1 June.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.