Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR: 21-man squads, team news and stats for Challenge Cup semi-final

Kane Linnett could feature for Hull KR in their Challenge Cup semi-final against Huddersfield after being named in their 21-man squad.

Despite being set for an operation on a bicep injury which will rule him out for several months, the back-row could still feature again before it takes place.

But Hull KR will have to manage without Lachlan Coote, who suffered concussion last week against Leeds Rhinos, as well the suspended Albert Vete and injured Sam Wood (knee).

Matty Storton is included in the squad despite a shoulder knock, as is Will Dagger following absence with a knee problem, while Luis Johnson could make his first Robins appearance of the season following a foot injury.

But Tony Smith has to do without Mikey Lewis (ankle), Tom Garratt (head) and Frankie Halton (ankle).

Huddersfield return to close to full strength with Tui Lolohea and Chris Hill back from suspensions, while Sebastine Ikahihifo has recovered from a broken arm and Adam O’Brien can return following concussion.

Matty English is banned, however, joining Will Pryce and Jack Cogger on the naughty step with no injuries currently in the squad.

Nathan Mason, Sam Hewitt and George Roby make way from the squad named last week though none of them played in the Super League win at Wakefield Trinity.

Squads

Huddersfield: 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Jake Wardle, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Ashton Golding, 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Theo Fages, 8 Chris Hill, 9 Danny Levi, 10 Michael Lawrence, 11 Josh Jones, 12 Chris McQueen, 13 Luke Yates, 15 Joe Greenwood, 17 Owen Trout, 18 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 19 Adam O’Brien, 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 23 Oliver Russell, 25 Innes Senior, 27 Jack Ashworth.

Hull KR: 2 Ben Crooks, 3 Brad Takairangi, 4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 5 Ryan Hall, 7 Jordan Abdull, 9 Matt Parcell, 10 George King, 11 Dean Hadley, 12 Kane Linnett, 13 Matty Storton, 14 Jez Litten, 15 Luis Johnson, 16 Korbin Sims, 17 Elliot Minchella, 18 Jimmy Keinhorst, 19 Will Dagger, 21 Rowan Milnes, 22 Will Maher, 23 Ethan Ryan, 25 Greg Richards, 28 Will Tate.

Stats

This will be only the seventh meeting between the sides in the Challenge Cup, and the second at the semi-final stage.

Previous Challenge Cup meetings:

2010 (Round 4) Huddersfield 40 Hull KR 12

2008 (Round 5) Hull KR 42 Huddersfield 22

1973 (Round 1) Huddersfield 6 Hull KR 19

1962 (Semi-Final) Huddersfield 6 Hull KR 0 (at Odsal Stadium, Bradford)

1914 (Round 2) Hull KR 2 Huddersfield 17

1907 (Round 2) Huddersfield 17 Hull KR 0