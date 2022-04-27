Catalans Dragons star ruled out for two months through injury

Catalans Dragons halfback Josh Drinkwater has been ruled out for two months with a foot injury.

The 29-year-old Australian was forced off the field in last weekend’s Super League defeat at Hull FC.

Scans have shown a partially ruptured tendon in Drinkwater’s foot, with the Dragons saying he will be unavailable for “an estimated eight weeks”.

Drinkwater, who is in his second spell at Catalans having rejoined for the 2020 season after playing a leading role in their Challenge Cup triumph of 2018, joins a sizeable Catalans injury list.

Dean Whare (pec) is also expected to be out for two more months, while Mike McMeeken will be sidelined for at least another month by a wrist injury.

Sam Tomkins (leg) and Samisoni Langi (knee) are also still out for Steve McNamara’s side, who host Castleford Tigers this Friday.